Detroit Auto Show Is Officially Back on Track, Reinvents Itself for the September Premiere

Following three years of absence from the calendar, the Detroit Auto Show (also known as NAIAS) will return this year in September with a new format. This should bring it more in line with the times. Once the most important motor show in the U.S., the Detroit Auto Show had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the international health crisis.
Last month, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) received a one-time grant of $9 million from the U.S. government to get the show back and running again. This kind of gave away DADA’s intention to revive the motor show that seemed at the time as dead as a dinosaur bone. But then the CES followed and it turned out to be a huge success. There’s no doubt this encouraged Detroit dealers to push ahead with their plans for NAIAS.
Suffices to say the decision is now official, and we expect the press to gain access to the show on September 14-15. The annual Charity Preview follows on September 16 to raise money for non-profit organizations, and then the show will open for the public between September 17-25.
There isn’t much information at the moment, but the organizers are expected to reinvent NAIAS to make it more appealing to the public. In addition to the main event at Huntington Place, there will be additional free outdoor activities throughout downtown Detroit.
NAIAS is not the only auto show that has to reinvent itself in a time when people increasingly turned to online events. The Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany changed a lot until it became the Munich Mobility Show.
Also, the Paris Motor Show appears to return from the dead too. After four years of absence, the European event will be open to the public starting October 17. This should mark people's renewed interest in auto shows throughout the world, after years of online events and pandemic restrictions.
