2022 Detroit Auto Show Should Happen in September, Gets Grant From Local Goverment

The 2022 Detroit Auto Show might become a reality, but do not make plans for next month. Instead, expect NAIAS 2022 to take place in September. This show was traditionally hosted in January, was supposed to be moved in the Summer for 2020 and 2021, and now it should take place in September.
The last edition of the Detroit Auto Show as everyone knew it happened back in January 2019. That feels like a lifetime ago. The 2020 edition could have happened if it were scheduled in January, but that year was the one when the Detroit Auto Dealers Association wanted to move the show to early summer.
The idea was to have new cars and big crowds in Detroit during the Summer, instead of just using the Cobo Center during the winter. With all that behind us, the 2022 Detroit Auto Show is set to make a comeback, at the Huntington Place riverfront convention center. If you are wondering why the Cobo Center is not on the list anymore, do not worry.
Last week, the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority has decided to rename the Cobo Hall, Cobo Center, and TCF Center into Huntington Place. The organizers of the Detroit Auto Show have decided to make several changes to the way that events like these take place, which is why they want to integrate exhibits into the city's parks, among other things.
In Europe, the Frankfurt Auto Show gave way to Munich in 2021, and the organizers did something similar. As usual, most of the vehicles were showcased in dedicated areas within exhibition halls, but there were outdoor exhibits as well. We expect to see more of these in the future.
The 2022 edition of the Detroit Auto Show has a momentous opportunity of becoming reality in September as the local government of Detroit has decided to provide a $9 million grant, as Auto News (sub. req.) reports.
The House Appropriations Committee chairperson, Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, explained that the grant is meant to get the organizers and the show “back and running again,” as it is important for the state of Michigan.
