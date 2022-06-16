Digital E46 BMW 3 Series Will Soon Tear Up Them Real Streets Flaunting M3 “Secrets”

While across the OEM sector everyone is eagerly waiting for BMW to finally unleash the all-new 2023 M2, some aftermarket fans just want their E46 dreams to come true.
For sure, anyone who does not consider the big-nostril-packing M3 and M4 duo their cup of tea will seek some daily driving, road trip canyon carving, and track adventure-redemption on board the second-generation M2. But that does not mean everything revolves around modern shenanigans. A case in point is the latest CGI-to-reality project from Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media.
The pixel master takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery, and it has many surprising twists. For starters, the CGI expert usually dabbles with Americana models – and things only get interrupted by a JDM twist from time to time. Alas, the client is the master, so the CGI expert marvelously adapted to a BMW query on this occasion.
What we have here in digital form ahead of the real-world build is a crimson BMW 3 Series that proudly belongs to the iconic, E46 fourth generation. Alas, diehard Bavarian fans will quickly notice that something is amiss. And we are not only talking about the cool, slammed attitude or the wider crimson body. Instead, it turns out “this project will be amazing because an M3 front end was adapted as well as the bumper, sides and the trunk.”
Plus, the author also highlights the new stance of the car after it will be lowered on a set of deep-dish aftermarket wheels. The only mystery – aside from what the owner has prepared for the interior – that remains unsolved is also the most important one, though. So, we get it that a regular E46 BMW 3 Series will get to pass as an M3 tribute – but does that also include a 3.2-liter S54 inline-six engine swap or not?
