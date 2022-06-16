Chevy Corvette C8.R Championship Edition Is One of 1,000, Wants You to Make It Yours

A radical departure over its predecessor due to that mid-engine layout, the new generation Chevrolet Corvette has proved its worth by being not only fast and fun, but also by offering exotic car looks for a fraction of the cost of a true blue-blooded model.
Ever since production kicked off at the Bowling Green facility in Kentucky a little over two years ago, certain tuners have had their way with the new ‘Vette. And while some might think that the copy pictured above features some goodies that came from the aftermarket world, the truth is that the bowtie brand is behind everything.
Dubbed the Corvette C8.R Championship Edition, it is number 836 of only 1,000 produced. It’s inspired by the racing model, with which it shares its name, livery, and a few other bits and bobs, and is equipped with the Z51 package. Things such as the nose lift kit, stiffer suspension, yellow racing stripes contrasting the gray body, black wheels, and a few other darkened out elements, are included.
Step inside, and you will see a similar color scheme, with black, gray, and yellow being the dominating shades. The car has leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, and smartphone integration, head-up display, dual-zone climate control with air filtration system, keyless entry and go, premium audio from Bose with no less than 14 speakers, front and rear cameras, and a hard top that can retract in a special compartment behind the seats at the push of a button.
Powering it is the same 6.2-liter V8 engine found in the normal Stingray, which is good for up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque when ordered with the optional performance exhaust system. The Corvette C8 needs less than 3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and it can keep pushing all the way up to 194 mph (312 kph).
With only 15 miles (24 km) under its belt, the pictured example will go under the hammer next month. The car is advertised by Mecum as one of the stars of their Orlando 2022 auction, which takes place between July 6 and 9. You might be wondering how much it is expected to fetch, yet the quoted auction house isn’t exactly known for providing estimated selling prices. Still, this is likely one of those cases where if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it.
That said, assuming that you were in the market for a brand-new Corvette C8, preferably a limited edition model, how much would you be willing to blow on this one? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below, subsequent to checking out the pics in the gallery above.
