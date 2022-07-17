Despite Losing Its Heart, This Lincoln Never Lost Its Hope

After WWII, Lincoln resumed production for civilian vehicles, and one of its most important cars was the successor of the Zephyr range, albeit it didn't sport that nameplate anymore, even though it was the same car, and it hosted the same magnificent V12 engine under the hood.
While many look for vehicles made during the muscle-car era, others are into older, luxurious cars such as the Lincoln H-Series. Yes, that's the official name for the example that you see here, even though it is advertised as a 1947 Zephyr. Still, as long as this model's aficionados know what this is, they won't have a problem with that.
Lincoln introduced the Zephyr in 1936, and it was designed by Eugen Turenne Gregoire, who was a close friend of Edsel Ford. The luxurious vehicle stood on the assembly lines until 1942, when it was withdrawn due to WWII. Come 1946, the carmaker started to build vehicles again, and the Zephyr re-entered production with the Sedan, Club Coupe, and Convertible Coupe, according to the body style. It was powered by a flat-head V12 powerplant that provided 130 hp (132 PS) to a three-speed gearbox, sending the oomph to the rear.
Sometimes in this unfortunate car's career, it was abandoned and forgotten. Its engine and transmission are gone, which might give the buyer a terrible headache. A restored, correct-era Lincoln V12 engine worth more than $20,000. In addition, a properly restored three-speed manual gearbox from the same era and company might also cost over a grand.
But there are some good news, too. The car has solid floorboards, and there are a lot of other parts that come with the vehicle. Sure, there are no keys for the trunk, but a regular locksmith should have no trouble opening it. But don't expect to find that 267 engine in there because it's not. Furthermore, some windows are missing and also the entire interior, albeit there are some parts (including the dashboard) that are included in the sale.
Considering this, the buyer has three options: rebuild the vehicle with a correct-era drivetrain, complete it with whatever engine might find (even a V8 will do it), or create a stunning restomod. Still, no matter the choice, this Lincoln has slime (or none) chances to become a numbers-matching vehicle.
But if you want to see the car in person, you should go to Clearlake Park, California, and inspect it thoroughly.
