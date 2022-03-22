This V12-Powered 1936 Lincoln-Zephyr Sedan Is Pre-War Poshness Done Right

Manufactured exclusively in Detroit Motor City, the Lincoln-Zephyr lineup used to bridge the gap between the Ford V8 Deluxe and Lincoln Model K. Produced between 1936 and 1942, this fellow also inspired Lincoln’s most celebrated luxobarge, the Continental that went on sale in 1939 for MY40.
Conceived by Edsel Ford and penned by Eugene Turenne Gregorie, the Lincoln-Zephyr kin came solely with a flat-head V12. From 267 cubic inches (4.4 liters), the carbureted mill belts out in the ballpark of 110 horsepower, which is enough for 90 miles per hour (145 kph) on full song.
A grand total of 14,994 examples rolled off the assembly line for the 1936 model year, and chassis number H15359 is one of those highly desirable pre-war collectibles. Refurbished under previous ownership some 18 years ago, the four-door sedan is rocking blue paintwork over a tan cloth-wrapped interior. In preparation for the sale, the current owner had the Stromberg carburetor rebuilt and the fuel system flushed for additional peace of mind.
The spark plug wires were repaired as well, helping the old-school V12 sing the song of its people without skipping a single beat. Maxim power is delivered at 3,900 revolutions per minute, and those resources are channeled to the rear axle by a three-speed manual transmission. The five-digit odometer currently shows 2,350 miles (3,782 kilometers) albeit nobody knows the true mileage of this 86-year-old veteran of the luxury car genre.
Pictured on 16- by 6.5-inch whitewall tires that need to be replaced due to their age, the vintage sedan presents only a few blemishes that can be addressed rather easily. Most of the weather stripping appears to be in fair shape except for the rear vent windows. Offered with factory books, the car should also be treated to a new spare because the old one is cracked. Oh, and by the way, the radio unit’s light turns on yet the radio doesn’t play.
Clearly presentable inside and out, this rust-free survivor is currently going for a cool $10,250 on Bring a Trailer with seven days left on the ticker.
