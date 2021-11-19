1937 Lincoln Zephyr Wonder Candy Is an Old Land Yacht, Runs Stroked Engine, Modern Gizmos

In the years just before the start of the Second World War, Ford, like all other big names of the auto industry, was repositioning itself after the onslaught of what is now known as the Great Depression. And one of the ways it did this was by pumping money and ideas into its luxury division.
Having moved over at Ford in 1922, Lincoln already had a number of high-profile vehicles in its portfolio, but it was the launch of the Zephyr in 1936 that would redefine what luxury means for the Blue Oval.
A brainchild of Edsel Ford, the Zephyr would not last for long on the market, being officially pulled in 1942, but it would eventually form the basis for the most notorious Lincolns that ever were, the mighty Continental.
Because of the short production time, and the fact that it was not meant for the average Joes, the Zephyr was not made in very large numbers, and that means it is a very rare occurrence on today’s roads.
Some Zephyrs, most of them drastically modified by more or less talented shops across America, do pop up from time to time at various auctions, selling repeatedly and increasing their value every time they do.
The 1937 example we have here is for sale too, listed on the lot of cars Barrett-Jackson will be sending under the hammer at the end of January in Scottsdale, Arizona. It will go with no reserve, and as one of the most beautiful Zephyrs still around.
Nicknamed Wonder Candy by its makers, the car retains the telltale lines of its breed, with an all-steel one-piece body and frame featuring the “original unitized construction.” Restoration work on it was performed using photos of the original car, but in the process of being remade it go improved too.
Now featuring a top chopped by 4 inches (10 cm) and shaved suicide doors, the Zephyr rides on an independent rear suspension and Enkei machined wheels. The wheels get their spin from a GM Vortec V8, stroked to 383ci (6.3-liters) and running an Edelbrock carburetor and an automatic transmission.
The interior is as modern as the exterior is shiny. Power seats and windows, Vintage Air and an Ididit chrome tilt steering column are the usual items one finds in a build of this caliber, but they’re topped off by sound and infotainment systems that are a bit rarer.
We’ve got a Pioneer receiver with 7-inch tilt-up display, capable of running Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but also navigation and a rear-view camera. The sound system is one to die for, comprising Memphis Car Audio speakers, an amplifier, 12-inch subwoofers, and 6.5-inch midrange drivers. And to top all these things off, the original gauges are still there, restored and shinier than ever.
As said, the Zephyr is selling, and it will do so with no reserve. We’ll come back on the story once we learn how much it went for.
