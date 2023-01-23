DeSean Jackson Adds Blue Corvette Stingray to His Collection, It Has Matching Forgiatos

NFL star DeSean Jackson has treated himself to a new car. This time, he went for a blue Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Convertible that was fitted with matching Forgiato wheels.
At the moment, DeSean Jackson, who is a wide receiver, is a free agent. During his career, which spans over a decade, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and more. His last team was the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he signed in October 2022. He was released in early January 2023.
But that doesn’t stop him from enjoying life, as he has just added a new vehicle to his collection, a Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray convertible. He got it from San Diego, California-based dealership Champion Motoring, which revealed a good look at the Corvette.
According to the dealership, the Corvette in question is a 2021 model year convertible that comes with a “Baby Blue” exterior combined with full-length dual racing stripes in Carbon Flash Metallic and more black accents, dubbed as a “one-of-one" configuration. It's got only 5k miles (a bit over 8,000 km) on the clock, and it's "fully loaded." DeSean Jackson didn't keep the stock wheels and the car is instead riding on aftermarket ones from Forgiato, in 22 inches.
The cabin doesn’t stray from the exterior, as it continues the same theme with blue, black, and carbon fiber accents, which seems to be the Tension Blue/ Twilight Blue dipped option, with Napa leather bucket seats.
The convertible was first available for sale on the dealership's page, posted on January 5, with its typical "DM for pricing" hashtag. But on January 21, Champion Motoring revealed that the Corvette has found its owner as Jackson snatched it up.
The current generation of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the C8, is available both as a coupe and a convertible, available in three trims. The NFL star went for the top-of-the-line trim, the 3LT, which includes custom leather-wrapped interior, full-length dual racing stripes, and more premium features.
As for its specs, the C8 Corvette Stingray convertible comes with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which sends 490 horsepower (497 ps) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
These help the convertible whizz to 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.8 seconds when the car is equipped with the Z51 performance package, and reach a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph). All of these come with a starting price of $83,450 before taxes and options. Since DeSean Jackson’s convertible has many upgrades, he surely spent more than that for his latest addition.
Besides the new Corvette convertible, DeSean Jackson is also the proud owner of a fully black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which he bought in early February 2022. And now he’ll have both a luxury sedan and a sports car to enjoy.
