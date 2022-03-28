Denzel Washington's Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Turbo Is Absurdly Nice

Pretty much all 911 enthusiasts divide the German sports car between the air- and water-cooled eras. 993 is the codename of the final 911 with air-cooled boxers, and Hollywood superstar Denzel Washington has one.
Recently detailed by I AM Detailing, the 1997 model in the photo gallery shows no accidents or damage in the Carfax report. Purchased new by the gentleman who racked up two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, the 993 now shows merely 18,145 miles (29,202 kilometers).
Offered with a tool kit and a redacted photograph of the original title issued in Washington’s name, the Neunelfer is finished in L741 black over black leather with debossed crests on the headrests. Chassis no. WP0AC2998VS375963 is rocking 18-inch Turbo Twist wheels featuring Porsche-branded caps and Michelin Pilot Sport N2 high-performance rubber shoes.
Being a Turbo, we’re also dealing with go-faster goodies that include ABD (automatic brake differential) and passive-viscous-coupling AWD. The 993-generation 911 Turbo further sweetens the deal with a diff lock.
The automatic brake differential uses the sensors of the anti-lock braking system to detect slip, providing braking torque at the spinning wheel. By decelerating the spinning wheel and channeling drive torque to the opposite wheel, the ABD is particularly helpful on wet, slippery road surfaces.
Pictured with two washers for the xenon headlights, stainless-steel exhaust outlets, and Porsche-branded calipers finished in red, the modern classic also flaunts cross-drilled rotors, power-adjustable front seats, air conditioning, cruise control, a Porsche CR-210 stereo complemented by a Nokia DSP, stainless-steel door sill guards, and an aluminum shift knob.
The very first 911 to be gifted with multi-link rear suspension in the guise of a 928-inspired Weissach axle, the 993 came with 3.6- and 3.8-liter powerplants. The Turbo is equipped with the 3.6L that delivers 400 horsepower at 5,750 rpm and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) at 4,500 rpm. A six-speed manual transaxle is tasked with sending those ponies to all four wheels.
With just under 22 hours of bidding left at press time, Denzel Washington’s 993 911 Turbo is listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $315k.
