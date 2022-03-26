1988 Porsche 959 Komfort Is Up for Sale, Last Service Bill Exceeded $175,000

All the 292 Porsche 959 Komfort ever manufactured in 1988 can be considered immortal. Does it get any better than this when it comes to classic vehicles? These automotive icons proved a single car can do it all – win a race and travel unknown paths. Now another one just popped up and is available for you to buy or just admire from afar.
If Porsche would’ve ever had a crown, then the 959 sure could’ve easily been its most precious jewel. Yes, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder are both amazing and can leave you wanting more (if you get your hands on one, that is), but nothing sits as well in the manufacturer’s portfolio as the do-it-all and win-everything Porsche 959 Komfort.
Porsche built only 337 models of the gamechanger 959, but only 292 were made in 1988 in the Komfort specification. The German carmaker didn’t believe it could sell too many, so the plan the make more 959s was never hatched. Moreover, they were selling each model at a huge loss! Originally, it cost around $225,000 ($543,600 in today’s money), and Porsche was spending almost $400,000. Now you know why the opportunity to buy one doesn’t present itself to us often.
Sometimes the car industry surprises everyone, even the manufacturers. The 959 ended up being considered the reason why more and more companies decided afterward to make their own high-performance vehicles. The world is now filled with options varying from W16s to in-line four-cylinder powertrains. Nothing carries the same weight as this vehicle that’s up for grabs now.
Porsche had a lot of problems with the 959. They initially wanted to start production in 1984, delayed to 1985, and made the first car two years later in 1987. Because the documents were already prepared and registered with authorities, this Porsche 959 that’s now for sale is marked as a 1986 model even though the first owner picked up the vehicle from the factory in 1988. The machine was so advanced, and the German carmaker was so keen on doing everything right that, in the end, delays became unavoidable.
The owner of this 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort is asking for $1,070,000 (€974,800), but offers might easily go beyond what they want. Four years ago, the car underwent heavy servicing. Everything got checked, replaced, filled, you name it! The bill the current owner had to pay was $175,752! He gladly did so, as the Porsche is now in near-mint condition.
The car is finished in Guards Red, has matching-numbers engine, chassis, history, and gearbox, and is up to factory standard. The owner also installed a Porsche Classic approved radio with satellite navigation. It’s located in Switzerland and can be bought via RM Sotheby’s. Good luck!
