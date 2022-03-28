2023 Porsche 911 Hybrid Prototype Spied While Driven Hard on the Nürburgring

The Porsche 911 is set to get a hybrid version, and its prototypes keep getting spotted by our spy photographers. This time, the prototype of the 911 hybrid was spotted on the Nürburgring, and we have photos of it in action. There is still a bit of camouflage on the body, and not everything you see on it is final.
Let us start with the obvious, such as the fact that the wheels are mismatched, again, as we have previously seen on other prototypes. This example comes with a half cage, which can be specced from the factory on some versions, while the front seats are bucket seats. The latter comes in handy on the track.
Just like other 911 hybrid prototypes, this one comes with a set of yellow stickers to underline the presence of a large battery and electrified powertrain. We already know that Porsche does not intend to make the 911 hybrid a plug-in model, and the German company has previously announced its intention of making a performance-oriented hybrid setup.
As we explained in previous articles on the topic of the 911 facelift, this hybrid prototype also comes with the new active front grilles. If you look at them closely, you will notice that the two front grilles come with both horizontal and vertical elements. With the help of solenoids that are controlled by a computer, the 911 can move those vertical vanes for aerodynamic benefit.
Unlike previous prototypes, the 911 hybrid seen here comes with headlights that appear to be closer to their production specification. However, the turn signals on this vehicle are still not the production units, and the front and rear bumpers still have black tape to conceal various wires, sensors, and shapes.
The rear bumper, for example, has two unusual elements that hold the mandatory reflectors on them. The diffuser is different from what we have seen on other prototypes, and the vents on the edges of the bumper also have a different shape.
Expect to see the facelifted 911 get revealed by the end of this year, and the hybrid model should be unveiled alongside it, as it will also have the facelift, not just the hybrid setup.
