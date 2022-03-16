Dassault Falcon 6X Business Jet Proves That Arctic Cold Can't Stop It

Dassault Aviation's Falcon 6X ultra widebody business jet demonstrated that it doesn't fear the cold. The aircraft has completed its cold weather test program in northern Canada, moving closer to certification.
The 6X endured around 50 hours of Arctic cold tests as part of Dassault's rigorous flight test program. These tests were completed at the end of February, after the first set of cold soak trials in Iqaluit, Canada, where temperatures dropped to -25°C (-13°F).
During the recent ground test campaign, the jet was "cold-soaked" for three consecutive nights. The aircraft was then powered up, and a team of engineers from Dassault checked the engine's performance. This was followed by additional high-speed taxi tests, which allowed the team to verify if everything worked accordingly.
Once ground testing was completed, it was time for the 6X to take to the skies. During the flight, which was conducted at an altitude of 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), its anti-icing systems, fuel stability, and hydraulic fluid temperatures were verified.
"The aircraft operated flawlessly at the extreme temperatures an aircraft can be subjected to in the severest climate conditions. That includes engines, systems and low-temperature maintainability requirements," said Carlos Brana, Dassault Aviation's Executive Vice President of Civil Aircraft.
To get to Iqaluit, Dassault team members flew aboard the 6X from the company's test site in Istres, France. The trip offered them the chance to also evaluate the in-flight experience. According to the company, the cabin proved to be very quiet and provided the ultimate comfort.
This comes as no surprise since the Falcon 6X flaunts the tallest and widest cabin in business aviation. It can seat up to 16 passengers, offering plenty of room to move around. It also comes with 30 large windows and a skylight that allow natural light to bathe the interior.
In terms of performance, the 6X can travel at a top speed of Mach 0.90 and thanks to its new-generation Pratt & Whitney PW812D engines. It can also cover 6,329-mile (10,186-km) distances and reach a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet (15,545 meters).
The ultra widebody business jet is expected to enter service later this year.
During the recent ground test campaign, the jet was "cold-soaked" for three consecutive nights. The aircraft was then powered up, and a team of engineers from Dassault checked the engine's performance. This was followed by additional high-speed taxi tests, which allowed the team to verify if everything worked accordingly.
Once ground testing was completed, it was time for the 6X to take to the skies. During the flight, which was conducted at an altitude of 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), its anti-icing systems, fuel stability, and hydraulic fluid temperatures were verified.
"The aircraft operated flawlessly at the extreme temperatures an aircraft can be subjected to in the severest climate conditions. That includes engines, systems and low-temperature maintainability requirements," said Carlos Brana, Dassault Aviation's Executive Vice President of Civil Aircraft.
To get to Iqaluit, Dassault team members flew aboard the 6X from the company's test site in Istres, France. The trip offered them the chance to also evaluate the in-flight experience. According to the company, the cabin proved to be very quiet and provided the ultimate comfort.
This comes as no surprise since the Falcon 6X flaunts the tallest and widest cabin in business aviation. It can seat up to 16 passengers, offering plenty of room to move around. It also comes with 30 large windows and a skylight that allow natural light to bathe the interior.
In terms of performance, the 6X can travel at a top speed of Mach 0.90 and thanks to its new-generation Pratt & Whitney PW812D engines. It can also cover 6,329-mile (10,186-km) distances and reach a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet (15,545 meters).
The ultra widebody business jet is expected to enter service later this year.