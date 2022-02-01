Dassault's Advanced Widebody Business Jet Gearing Up to Take to the Sky This Year

Dassault claims to have developed the most spacious and advanced twinjet in the long-range business jet segment, and its world-renown expertise in both business and fighter aircraft seems to support that. The aviation giant just reached a milestone in the development process of the Falcon 6X, with the first production extra widebody twin arriving at the Falcon completion center in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Falcon 6X serial number five was ferried to Little Rock from France, where the Merignac production facility is located – that’s where all the Falcon business jets complete initial assembly. For such an advanced aircraft, cutting-edge production technologies and equipment had to be implemented. The completion process will be carried out in a state-of-the-art hangar that was specifically designed for the company’s advanced models, and the digital tools include a “virtual plateau” where any aircraft component or system can be displayed.
Designed to accommodate up to 16 passengers, the Falcon 6X flaunts the highest and widest cross-section of any business jet, with a cabin height of 6.6 feet (1.98 meters), a width of 8.6 feet (2.5 meters), and a 40.4-foot (12.3 meters) length. Another remarkable feature is that it boasts the highest percentage of window area in its class. No less than 30 extra-large windows flood the cabin with natural light, and there’s even an industry-first skylight that adds natural light to the galley area.
The Falcon 6X cabin is also presented as the quietest one, and highly comfortable, thanks to a comfortable pressurization level that’s maintained even when cruising at high altitudes. Plus, the air inside is refreshed on a regular basis, creating an environment that is “ten times cleaner than today’s most advanced office buildings.” In terms of performance, this advanced business jet can fly almost anywhere in the world and is even capable of landing at challenging airports that can’t typically be accessed by large business jets.
The advanced Falcon 6X business jet, powered by the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D engine, is expected to enter into service by the end of this year.
