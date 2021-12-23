Dassault Celebrates the Fifth Anniversary of Its Renown Falcon Service Center

Dassault Aviation is one of the top names in the global aerospace industry, known for both its commercial and military aircraft that have enjoyed tremendous success in France and outside its borders.
But there’s another thing to brag about – an annual support survey conducted by Aviation International News showed that Dassault is the winner when it comes to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). And it has gained this title for three years in a row.
It’s not surprising, considering that the aircraft manufacturer operates 20 authorized service facilities and 40 factory service centers, around the world. Recently, one of the main centers celebrated its fifth anniversary. Located next to the Dassault Aviation’s final assembly facility close to Bordeaux, Dassault Falcon Service Merignac was inaugurated in 2016.
Unfolding over 7,500 square meters (80,729 square feet), with a staff of 62, the Merignac center has been as busy as it gets over the last five years, having completed 35 of the total 53 Falcon 7X C-checks carried out during that period. A C-check is a complex set of operations performed as a full inspection. It takes at least six weeks to complete such a check for a single Falcon 7X.
These aircraft are required to undergo a C-check every eight years, or once they reach 4,000 flight hours. The process can also include various upgrades, such as avionics retrofits or a complete paint job.
DFS Merignac was specifically designed to provide heavy maintenance for the Falcon 7X and 8X trijets, both of which are large-cabin, long-range aircraft. But the center also handles different types of upgrades, from paintwork and carpentry to cabin modifications and flight system optimization.
In addition to celebrating the center’s fifth anniversary, Dassault announced that DFS Merignac will get to include other models in its area of service, namely the Falcon 900EX EASy and 2000EX EASy. Plus, this is where the future extra-widebody Falcon 6X, coming in 2022, will undergo regular maintenance.
