Single-Aisle and Business Jets Soon to Fly on 100 Percent Sustainable Fuel

Global aviation went through a bit of a crisis last year, with everything that’s been going on, but now it’s going full speed ahead and even making important steps towards a huge sustainability-related transformation. In just a few years, we might be flying in commercial and business jets that use only clean fuel.
Until electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft become a common part of our reality, something still needs to be done about standard jets and helicopters, in terms of making them environmentally-friendly. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is one of the best solutions and it’s already being used. But the problem is that it’s not being used on a large scale yet, and that current aviation regulations restrict it to a 50% blend with conventional kerosene.
One of the most ambitious projects that want to take SAF use to 100% is VOLCAN (VOL avec Carburants Alternatifs Nouveaux – Flight with New Alternative Fuel). Together with the French Ministry of Transport, some of the biggest aeronautical companies in the world, including Airbus, Safran and Dassault, are joining forces once again, to take alternative aviation fuel to the next level.
Launching at the end of this year, the project is part of the French government‘s aviation recovery plan.
For the first time, a single-aisle aircraft running on 100% SAF will be used to measure in-flight emissions, with the purpose of analyzing SAF’s compatibility with single-aisle aircraft, commercial aircraft and helicopter engines, when it’s used unblended.
Airbus will be providing the A320neo test aircraft, equipped with a CFM LEAP-1A engine, and TotalEnergies will be supplying the various types of SAF. The other participating companies will be in charge of analyzing the test results, both in terms of compatibility with the aircraft and the level of emissions.
Considering that the ultimate objective is to obtain 100% SAF certification for new-generation business jets and single-aisle commercial aircraft, this study will be an important step in preparing the aviation sector for the large-scale use of SAF.
