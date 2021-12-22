2022 Powerfly FS 9 Equipped E-Bike Can Rock Just About Any Adventure You Seek

Fleet of SEPECAT Jaguar Attack Jets For Sale, Ready to Form Worlds Cheapest Air Force

Unless you're an avid War Thunder player, you probably aren't all that familiar with the SEPECAT Jaguar military attack jet. It was one of the most prolific aircraft in European, Indian and South American Air Forces in the late 20th century. 6 photos



The group of jets is for sale via Jet Art Aviation Ltd, a specialty vintage warplane broker, and distributor based out of the United Kingdom. The airframes come from all aroundf the globe, based on the paint schemes they came to their current location sporting. Some still have their instantly identifiable dark camo paint with the iconic



In its day, the Jaguar's



In truth, they're more likely to be preserved as engineless museum pieces. Pieces that can be shipped to museums worldwide in their complete form or in sections. Airframes with severe damage may still have lots of use as a sectional demonstrator of what the inside of these jets looks like. Today, dozens of surplus Jaguars have found their way into the hands of private collectors. They range in condition anywhere from a tank of fuel away from takeoff to rusting into the ground with its wings removed. This block of six SEPECAT Jaguar airframes sits somewhere in the middle of that range.The group of jets is for sale via Jet Art Aviation Ltd, a specialty vintage warplane broker, and distributor based out of the United Kingdom. The airframes come from all aroundf the globe, based on the paint schemes they came to their current location sporting. Some still have their instantly identifiable dark camo paint with the iconic RAF roundel. One has a distinctly tan-looking paint scheme and apparent markings similar to that found on the Royal Air Force of Oman aircraft.In its day, the Jaguar's Rolls Royce turbofan engines propelled it to speeds well beyond the sound barrier. It's not apparent whether any of these airframes still possess their engines, but some at least have the necessary exhaust ducting for their engines intact. Leaving some hope that at least a handful of these airframes may one day fly again.In truth, they're more likely to be preserved as engineless museum pieces. Pieces that can be shipped to museums worldwide in their complete form or in sections. Airframes with severe damage may still have lots of use as a sectional demonstrator of what the inside of these jets looks like. Pricing information is reserved only for the most serious inquiries. But an intact airworthy Jaguar is an easy multi-million dollar airframe. Expect these non-flying examples to fall well short of that figure.

