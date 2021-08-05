Dassault Falcon 10X Is What Happens When Fighter Jets Get All Business

For the better part of the last few months now, we’ve been hearing word of the upcoming leader of the “large business jet category.” That would be a plane made by a French company that also makes fighter airplanes, powered by the mightiest of Rolls-Royce engines, and so fast it nearly goes through the sound barrier. A far too good of a proposition to pass for our Travel Month coverage, so here you have it, the mighty Dassault Falcon 10X exposed in all its glory.