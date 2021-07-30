Near-Mach Dassault Falcon 10X Getting GE Aviation Power and Control Systems

The world of business jets still is a very lucrative one, with a number of companies fighting for supremacy with incredible machines. That fight will get even harder for some after French Dassault Aviation really starts rolling out the mighty Falcon 10X.
Described as the “safest and most advanced widebody in the sky,” the winged machine has been in the works for a while now. Back in May, the French announced the airplane would be powered by Rolls-Royce’s most powerful Pearl engine, moving the plane one important step to air readiness.
And now comes another announcement, involving the 10X’s primary and secondary electrical power distribution and control system, from American company General Electric, which announced this week the plane would be using GE Aviation solutions in this respect.
For now, there is no exact date set for the launch of the Falcon 10X, with the end of 2025 vaguely mentioned as being the target. When it will be ready though, it will be capable of covering the New York to Shanghai distance, which is of over 7,000 miles (11,200 km), with no need to land.
The 18,000 lbs of thrust provided by the Rolls-Royce engines will give the plane a speed of Mach 0.925, translating into about 710 mph (1,142 kph) and meaning the said distance could be covered in about ten hours.
Dassault however brags about the thing’s size. It says the Falcon “has a cabin cross-section larger than some regional commercial jets,” which is 6 feet, 8 inches (2.03 m) tall and 9 feet, 1 inch (2.77 m) wide.
This means it can be configured in a variety of ways to suit the needs of its customers, going from setting up conference areas to creating entertainment zones and even a private stateroom with a fixed queen-size bed.
No matter what one chooses to do with all the space, Dassault promises the best lit, brightest cabins in the sky. How much for one, you ask? About $75 million.
