Dassault to Showcase Its Outstanding Business Jet Range at the Upcoming Singapore Air Show

The Singapore Air Show is coming up on February 15, and Dassault will be unveiling more of its expanding Falcon model line, including the future Falcon 6X and Falcon 10X.
The legendary French manufacturer is ready to dominate the business jet game. Visitors at the Singapore Air Show will be able to admire the Falcon 8X long-range trijet, as well as the Falcon 2000LXS. The 8X started operating in the Asia/Pacific region five years ago and proved to be successful. Boasting a range of 6,450 nautical miles (7,420 miles/11,945 km), it can conduct non-stop flights over long distances, while also being able to land at challenging airports. The 2000LXS offers a smaller range, but is equally successful in the region, with over 40 aircraft currently in service here.
The Falcon 6X will be present only as a full-scale mockup, but those attending the Show will still be able to appreciate the extra-widebody twin’s impressive cabin, designed to provide unprecedented comfort. This is meant to become not only the tallest and widest, but also the quietest cabin of current purpose-built business jets. The Falcon 6X is set to enter into service by the end of 2022, with the three flight test aircraft having already accumulated almost 600 flight hours.
A production Falcon 6X, with a full interior, will be the star of a round-the-world campaign in just a few months, which will include several stops in the Asia Pacific region. The future extra-widebody twin will be powered by a new engine developed by Pratt & Whitney Canada – the PW812D received the Canadian certification in 2021, and will soon be certified by EASA (the European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) as well.
Last, but definitely not least, the Falcon 10X is gearing up to revolutionize the ultra-long range sector, with its spacious cabin, that’s comparable to or even larger than a regional jet cabin and a powerful engine – the latest version of Rolls Royce’s Pearl engine. Engine test runs will be conducted this year, with the Falcon 10X set to enter into service in 2025.
The Falcon 6X will be present only as a full-scale mockup, but those attending the Show will still be able to appreciate the extra-widebody twin’s impressive cabin, designed to provide unprecedented comfort. This is meant to become not only the tallest and widest, but also the quietest cabin of current purpose-built business jets. The Falcon 6X is set to enter into service by the end of 2022, with the three flight test aircraft having already accumulated almost 600 flight hours.
A production Falcon 6X, with a full interior, will be the star of a round-the-world campaign in just a few months, which will include several stops in the Asia Pacific region. The future extra-widebody twin will be powered by a new engine developed by Pratt & Whitney Canada – the PW812D received the Canadian certification in 2021, and will soon be certified by EASA (the European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) as well.
Last, but definitely not least, the Falcon 10X is gearing up to revolutionize the ultra-long range sector, with its spacious cabin, that’s comparable to or even larger than a regional jet cabin and a powerful engine – the latest version of Rolls Royce’s Pearl engine. Engine test runs will be conducted this year, with the Falcon 10X set to enter into service in 2025.