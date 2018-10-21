Dark Sea Blue 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Rendered, Looks Flawless

Porschephiles found great joy in this year's edition of the Paris Motor Show, with the automaker confirming the production of the 2019 911 Speedster and dropping an incarnation of the concept that came dressed in red (note that the first concept was finished in silver, with a white front section.
The German automotive producer mentioned that the swansong of the 991.2 generation is set to enter production in the first part of next year. In a nod to the year when the company was born, only 1,948 units will be built.
Most of the features seen on the concept will make it into production, even though we're not sure about the Talbot-style door mirrors.
Now, while the production number mentioned above might seem uber-limited to those outside the lucky few, it's not that special among Porsche GT cars. As such, owners will want to turn to the Paint To Sample palette to personalize their toys.
And since we hate the wait for the real world arrival of the 911 Speedster, we've brought along a collection of renderings that showcases the Porscha in various finishes.
You'll get to choose between solid colors, such as Brewster Green, Dark Sea Blue, Pure Blue (this is a 997 hue) and Gulf Orange. Then there are the combos, which involve the following combinations: Gulf Blue/Gulf Orange, Brewster Green/Gulf Orange, Turtle Green/Acid Yellow and Black/Carmine Red.
Keep in mind that Porsche hasn't confirmed the exact output of the 911 Speedster. Sure, this will pack a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, but we could get the 520 hp of the GT3 RS rather than the 500 hp of the GT3. Regardless, the 9,000 rpm song will be memorable.
We can't wait for the new Speedster to set wheel in the real world and we'll bring you the sightings of the car as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
