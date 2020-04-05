5 The One Mega-Mansion – World’s Most Expensive House, With 40-Car Garage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Selling His Awesome Pirate-Themed Florida Mansion

Semi-retired professional stock car racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a motorsport legend, but he’s also quite crafty with his hands – a little detail his loyal fans know, especially since he also has a renovation show on the DIY Network. 16 photos



The house was built in 1863 and retains much of the original structure and some key elements. It’s a typical Key West home, but with a touch of the flamboyant, as Earnhardt re-designed it to resemble a pirate’s ship. This way, the future owner can get a proper grasp of Key West architectural history and take a daily trip on the wild side by feeling like a true pirate.



With 3,306 square feet of living space, the house features five bedrooms and a 3.5 baths, and includes a legal guest house on the property. The latter currently has one large bedroom, but Earnhardt has contracts in place to turn it into a two-bedroom and one-bath.



The property stands out for the pirate theme that is incorporated into the finishes of each room but is truly highlighted in the kitchen, which is entirely



If the kitchen is not enough to get you into the pirate mood, there’s also a latch railing all along the balcony of the master bedroom, which allows you jump from the first floor straight into the backyard pool below. Just to be clear, the pool is reported as being one of the deepest and largest in Key West. A secret hatch door allows you to spy on guests in the parlor, which is another pirate-themed curiosity.



