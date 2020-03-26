Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Chevrolet Impala NASCAR Racer Goes Under the Hammer

In the world of American motorsport, the name Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands for a legend. The man is so involved with racing that for the better part of the last decade it is impossible to mention NASCAR without thinking of him.
With all his fame comes of course a horde of fans, most of them probably dying to get their hands on some thing, any thing Earnhardt. And as it happens an opportunity just opened up, as one of the cars the man drove back in his glory days when working for Hendrick Motorsports just popped up on an auction website.
We’re talking about a 2012 Chevrolet Impala that was raced mostly at Martinsville Speedway in 2011 and 2012, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel. The car comes with all the standard racing equipment available at the time, but a ground-up restoration had to be made to bring the car back in shape after all these years.
The restoration process was done in such a way as to maintain the car’s initial traits. Even the AMP Energy, Mountain Dew and National Guard graphics are there, complete with Earnhardt’s no. 88 and his signature above the door.
The racer is not of course road legal. It hides a naturally aspirated 358ci (5.8 liters) engine under the hood, linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The car’s power is rated at 950 hp, and it also uses race-prepped suspension, a Ford 9-inch floater rear end, a fire suppression system and carbon fiber seats.
The NASCAR racer is scheduled to go under the hammer during the Mecum auction in May in Indianapolis, but there is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch. To make sure they get the most of it, the sellers are throwing in the mix a signed certificate of authenticity from Hendrick Motorsports.
We’re talking about a 2012 Chevrolet Impala that was raced mostly at Martinsville Speedway in 2011 and 2012, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel. The car comes with all the standard racing equipment available at the time, but a ground-up restoration had to be made to bring the car back in shape after all these years.
The restoration process was done in such a way as to maintain the car’s initial traits. Even the AMP Energy, Mountain Dew and National Guard graphics are there, complete with Earnhardt’s no. 88 and his signature above the door.
The racer is not of course road legal. It hides a naturally aspirated 358ci (5.8 liters) engine under the hood, linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The car’s power is rated at 950 hp, and it also uses race-prepped suspension, a Ford 9-inch floater rear end, a fire suppression system and carbon fiber seats.
The NASCAR racer is scheduled to go under the hammer during the Mecum auction in May in Indianapolis, but there is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch. To make sure they get the most of it, the sellers are throwing in the mix a signed certificate of authenticity from Hendrick Motorsports.