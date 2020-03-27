Pharrell Williams Is Selling His Mansion With 30-Car Motor Court

If you’re looking for some extra space for your car collection, Pharrell Williams has a mansion to sell you.
A recent listing from The Altman Brothers Team reveals that the famous music producer has already chosen to part ways with his impressive mansion on Mullholland Drive in Beverly Hills, even though he only just recently bought it. The price tag is $17 million ($16.95 million, actually), but the property is described as unique in architecture and location, offering panoramic views from all sides and complete privacy.
The home is custom-designed and includes, among a bunch of other fancy stuff, a motor court for over 30 vehicles, which makes it ideal a very rich car collector. There are no additional details on that motor court or additional garage space in the listing.
The house itself is over 17,000 square feet of living space and has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and a certain feel you’re familiar with if you happen to work in an office building.
The luxury real estate agency says that this is on purpose. Combining expansive glazing with steel and marble, angular ceilings and jagged lines with skylights and crystal light fixtures, you get a house designed for an owner with a strong sense of personality. Or a fancy, super expensive office building with a pool and a massive parking lot, depending on your tastes.
“Additional and unique features include a Koi pond and stream that flows throughout the estate. A resort-style pool with rock sculpture, slide, and grotto along with a lighted North / South tennis court and outdoor dining terrace are specifically designed for concerts, fundraisers, or holiday parties,” the listing reads.
You will have to put a pin in the idea of hosting parties until the new Coronavirus international crisis is over, though. Until then, here’s a brief video tour of the mansion, maybe it can get you into the spending mood.
