Custom Hot 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Is What All Barn Finds Should Turn Into

Just a quick and superficial search for barn finds will return an incredibly large number of results. People seem to be finding cars in terrible condition all over the place, and are selling them first and foremost in the hopes of making some cash for themselves, but also to give some incredible machines a chance at a second life.
In the massive world of these barn finds, some models are more widespread than others, on account of a number of factors, including production figures from back in their day, and the love they’ve received over the years.
One of the most widespread nameplates in the realm of metal carcasses is the Chevrolet Bel Air, an icon of the 1950s, but one that in most cases has not been very well cared for over the years. Being made in quite large numbers over the span of seven generations, it ended up being one of the pillars on which the barn find segment was built.
Most of these incredible remnants of the American car industry from decades ago get sold, but not all of them resurface as custom builds or recreations worth a closer look. And if you ask us, they all should get that chance, a chance to end up looking like this one here.
We’re not told exactly how did this 1957 Bel Air spent its life, but it now looks like the dream of all Bel Air owners, regardless of the cars' current condition. A custom build that retains most of the look of the iconic Chevy, while throwing in just the right amount of custom work and enhancements to make it worth no less than $175,000.
That’s the minimum auction house Mecum hopes to get for the model during its sale in Glendale, Arizona this Saturday. The car is selling in grey overalls over a red interior, with a body massaged from end to end, a supercharged 350ci (5.7-liter) under the hood, and the promise to make the new owner the hottest presence on the block for the foreseeable future.
