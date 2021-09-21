Custom Black-on-Black Rolls-Royce Dawn Looks Ready to Meet Nelly's Every Wish

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., also known as Nelly by the entire world, doesn’t really need an introduction. As it turns out, Champion Motoring thinks the same is true about his latest acquisition – a bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn.
The American rapper, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur usually can’t be seen in the company of four-wheeled heroes on his Instagram account. That’s a curious break from the usual star norm, as many of them like to showcase their latest acquisitions on every possible occasion.
Actually, if not for Champion Motors’ social media feed, maybe we never would have found about Nelly’s latest ride. And both seem to agree that less is more, at least on this occasion. As such, there’s not much of a description to accompany the purchase, and there’s more information ready to be extracted from the traditional hashtags.
For example, aside from checking out a Rolls-Royce Dawn that is almost inconspicuously dwelling in the company of other (mundane) cars inside a closed parking lot, we also find out a little bit about what makes this British droptop tick. Sitting alongside a fellow islander (a gray Range Rover, as far as we can tell) is a bespoke black-on-black ultra-luxury convertible.
Logic tells us that both the exterior and interior are of the same dark nature, but Nelly hasn’t gone to extremes on this one. As such, this Dawn doesn’t even feature the Black Badge treatment, let alone opt for an infamous all-black atmosphere of the murdered-out variety. Naturally, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, but we feel that it’s sometimes for the better when such luxobarges break out of the monochromatic spell.
Not much else can be extracted from the lackluster presentation. But, at least, we are pretty sure about what lies underneath the imposing hood – if Nelly opted for a stock powertrain. The Rolls-Royce Dawn comes with the British company’s (in)famous 6.6-liter V12 engine that’s good for 601 ps/593 hp and 840 Nm/640 lb-ft. With this kind of power, it’s easy to understand how come the convertible behemoth is also capable of sprinting to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than five seconds.
