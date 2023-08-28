Custom 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is an 800 HP Furiously Supercharged Monster

The Plymouth Road Runner is a performance-oriented mid-size coupe, in production for a good 12 years, spanning three model generations. What makes it special is the fact that it is delightfully underrated, just like the Road Runner was as a cartoon character. Funny coincidence.
Speaking of which, don’t think that Plymouth didn’t have to pay Warner Bros to use the Road Runner name for this car, because they did.
Anyway, the first-gen Road Runner came about in 1968, and it was based on the Plymouth Belvedere. The carmaker sold more than double what they were expecting, as the Road Runner quickly became the third best-selling muscle car in America behind only the Pontiac GTO and the Chevrolet Chevelle.
For the 1969 model year, Plymouth made some minor changes to the grille and the taillights of the Road Runner, while also introducing the option of an Air Grabber assembly for the hood. There were some new decals available too – including one with Wile E. Coyote that read: “Coyote Duster”.
Of course, the Superbird (came out in 1970) is probably the most recognizable version of this car, but what we want to show you here is something, perhaps, even more special.
This is a heavily modified 1969 Road Runner that could probably run laps around any stock Superbird in the world.
In terms of updates, you’re looking at re-chromed bumpers, repainted exterior, custom rear end for accommodating those 18-inch Centerline wheels, Mickey Thompson ET Street rubber, independent front suspension, rear coilovers, Wilwood power-assisted disc brakes, and a custom electric parking brake.
Inside, this Road Runner has borrowed some power-adjustable seats from a fifth-generation Pontiac GTO, to go with its power windows, air conditioning, Kenwood touchscreen infotainment system, B&M Pro-Ratchet shifter, black leather headliner, custom dashboard and console, plus a three-spoke MOMO steering wheel with custom instrumentation.
This car has only been driven for 700 miles since it was completed as a project. However, the total chassis mileage isn’t known.
According to the seller, while they didn’t dyno the motor upon completion, it is estimated that roughly 800 horsepower would be at your disposal in this thing, as soon as you floor the throttle. With that in mind, make sure this Road Runner is pointed in the right direction before accelerating.
As of right now, there are only a few hours left in the auction process and the highest bid has surpassed $45,000 (at no reserve), which feels like great value for money. Ultimately, this is as serious as muscle cars get, regardless of era.
As for performance, hang on to your seats. It’s got a rebuilt 440 ci V8 engine, rocking a BDS supercharger, FAST fuel injection system and Mopar Performance valve covers. The power is sent to the rear wheels through a TorqueFlite 727 three-speed automatic gearbox with a manual throttle body.
