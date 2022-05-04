Cullinan and Urus, Move Out of the Way for This 2022 Range Rover on Forgiato 24s

What looks like a spaceship but is actually a subtle dark gray, standard wheelbase luxury SUV that just reached the U.S. in fifth-generation guise? A flagship Land Rover? Not exactly, as we need to be more precise: a 2022 Range Rover floating on Forgiato 24s!
Now that Land Rover has swung their legendary top-level Range Rover (SWB and LWB, with or without seven seats) in production and the first examples are shily arriving across the big pond – aka the Atlantic Ocean – in the good old U.S. of A, it is probably the ripe time to get an aftermarket war started. Remember, with a starting price of $104,500 to $161,600, Land Rover is playing the baller type and inches closer to the newly sacred ultra-luxury territory.
Naturally, the aftermarket realm is not going to stand idle and decline to join the SUV frenzy, especially when people – from athletes to stars – will dare to try and stand out in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lambo Urus, Bentley Bentayga, or Mercedes-AMG G 63 crowd. Of course, one might dare to point out that Range Rovers should not stand at the same table with the former, and instead would be better off wrestling the fifth-gen Caddy Escalade and ESV for the breadcrumbs.
Well, it remains to be seen if the L460 has what it takes to fight the newly minted ultra-luxury SUVs big league. For now, the beginning is a little subtle, if you ask us, with athletes asking for a pair of new Vossen “shoes” or white Range Rovers going inside the aftermarket garage to perform a black wrap swap. Luckily, there are also the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based, Forgiato Designs.
The forged wheel experts have just flaunted a recent build created by a Burbank, California-based shop called Pazi Performance, of a 2022 Range Rover (standard wheelbase, by the looks of the rear doors), dressed up in a subtle, dark gray attire and floating lower on the ground on a 24-inch Forgiato setup. It still feels a bit too bland for our aftermarket taste, but this is probably just the beginning. And as the fight intensifies, we are most likely going to bear witness to some deeply outrageous projects, as well.
