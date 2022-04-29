2022 Range Rover Reviewed in California, Is It Still the Go-to Luxury SUV?

Land Rover has basically invented the luxury SUV segment with the original Range Rover that came out in 1969. More than five decades later, their model is in the fifth generation, ready to show the newcomers what it’s made of. But can it teach them new tricks? Stick around, as that’s what we’re about to find out.
Just by looking at it, you might not be able to tell that it is new all around, inside, outside, and beneath the skin. It is built on the MLA-Flex architecture, a platform limited to this model, features clever all-wheel drive system and transmission, different driving modes, and a whole bunch of other gear.
Provided that it is fitted with the right tires, chances are you’ll never get stuck off the beaten path, if you’re brave enough to take it off-road. Top Gear did do this to the 2022 Range Rover, in Northern California, but since not many of them will ever see that much dirt under their bodies, their review mostly concentrates on the on-road driving experience, which is truly sublime.
Even on the 23-inch wheels, the ride is simply great. It has fully-independent air suspension to make sure that the occupants don’t feel most imperfections in the road and just enough soundproofing to cocoon them from the outside environment. Drivers will be able to tackle tighter parking spaces thanks to the active rear-wheel steering that is standard across the range and will also be able to take six of their close ones for a quick drive, because it is available with seating for seven.
The build quality is just as good as you’d imagine in something that bears the Range Rover badges and is the pinnacle of the range. Those who want to spend more money on personalizing theirs can turn to the SV Division, after deciding if the normal or long-wheelbase model suits them better, and choosing between a variety of powertrains, including the 350 diesel that was put to the test here.
So, is the new Range Rover worth it over its rivals from BMW and Mercedes, such as the X7 and GLS, or the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan when fully-specced? Head on down and click the play button to find out.
Provided that it is fitted with the right tires, chances are you’ll never get stuck off the beaten path, if you’re brave enough to take it off-road. Top Gear did do this to the 2022 Range Rover, in Northern California, but since not many of them will ever see that much dirt under their bodies, their review mostly concentrates on the on-road driving experience, which is truly sublime.
Even on the 23-inch wheels, the ride is simply great. It has fully-independent air suspension to make sure that the occupants don’t feel most imperfections in the road and just enough soundproofing to cocoon them from the outside environment. Drivers will be able to tackle tighter parking spaces thanks to the active rear-wheel steering that is standard across the range and will also be able to take six of their close ones for a quick drive, because it is available with seating for seven.
The build quality is just as good as you’d imagine in something that bears the Range Rover badges and is the pinnacle of the range. Those who want to spend more money on personalizing theirs can turn to the SV Division, after deciding if the normal or long-wheelbase model suits them better, and choosing between a variety of powertrains, including the 350 diesel that was put to the test here.
So, is the new Range Rover worth it over its rivals from BMW and Mercedes, such as the X7 and GLS, or the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan when fully-specced? Head on down and click the play button to find out.