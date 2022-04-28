Luke Evans and Ant Anstead Got a Chance to Test-Drive the New Range Rovers In California

Luke Evans and Ant Anstead got an adventure-filled weekend that involved helicopters, test driving the new Range Rovers, and, um, lots of wine. Spoiler alert: they loved all of it.
In a new post on social media, Luke Evans gave us a glimpse into his adventure-packed weekend in Napa, California. The Welsh actor got together with British TV host and car restorer Ant Anstead, and together, they got to test the new, fifth-gen Range Rover.
In his post, Evans shows he arrived there by helicopter, and he got a chance to get behind the wheel of the new SUV from the British manufacturer. The Dracula Untold actor posed with a Lantau Bronze Range Rover and wrote: “Big thanks [to] Land Rover for an epic few days in a truly breathtaking part of the world.”
The actor was pleased he got to experience it all from the driver’s seat of the new Range Rover, which Evans called a “handsome, rather sexy” vehicle. Being in Napa, which is filled with wineries, he also had time to do some wine tasting, too. He didn’t forget to note that he “stopped driving after the wine tasting started.” True role model.
On his side, Ant Anstead shared even more pictures from their weekend and posed with a white Range Rover SV. He shared: “I get to do some cool car stuff and this weekend was pretty tasty!” He added that it was all because he “got to test drive the new Land Rover RANGE ROVER with some pals in Napa (code for ending each day at exceptional wineries).”
He also gave a nod to Evans’ skills, who “became a chauffeur,” and also Ansted’s “new bestie.” The famous car restorer didn’t give many details about what he thought of the new Range Rover, but he shortly claimed “it’s bloomin GOOD,” and also promised he will be dropping a video review about it soon. He hasn't yet, but we’ll be keeping you posted when he does.
In his post, Evans shows he arrived there by helicopter, and he got a chance to get behind the wheel of the new SUV from the British manufacturer. The Dracula Untold actor posed with a Lantau Bronze Range Rover and wrote: “Big thanks [to] Land Rover for an epic few days in a truly breathtaking part of the world.”
The actor was pleased he got to experience it all from the driver’s seat of the new Range Rover, which Evans called a “handsome, rather sexy” vehicle. Being in Napa, which is filled with wineries, he also had time to do some wine tasting, too. He didn’t forget to note that he “stopped driving after the wine tasting started.” True role model.
On his side, Ant Anstead shared even more pictures from their weekend and posed with a white Range Rover SV. He shared: “I get to do some cool car stuff and this weekend was pretty tasty!” He added that it was all because he “got to test drive the new Land Rover RANGE ROVER with some pals in Napa (code for ending each day at exceptional wineries).”
He also gave a nod to Evans’ skills, who “became a chauffeur,” and also Ansted’s “new bestie.” The famous car restorer didn’t give many details about what he thought of the new Range Rover, but he shortly claimed “it’s bloomin GOOD,” and also promised he will be dropping a video review about it soon. He hasn't yet, but we’ll be keeping you posted when he does.