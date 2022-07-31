Cube's Hybrid One 500 Is a Touring E-Bike for Low Bucks and Packing High Capabilities

Folks, the e-bike is more than just a beefed-up, faster, strong bicycle; they can be downright exploration machines. Furthermore, some companies are even pushing to create machines that can replace your current car, on some level or another. All that leads to the Hybrid One.
If you've heard the name Cube before, you're aware that this team is known for building capable and budget-friendly bicycles for most of Europe and Canada. However, some dealerships in the U.S. also sell this bike, so it's worth noting its capabilities. Now, Cube didn't become a force to be reckoned with simply by producing trinkets for the common folk; they carry quite a hefty racing history, some of which have brought home the gold for countless athletes.
Coming back to the Hybrid One, I feel that Cube may be following a structure similar to the one I mentioned earlier, you know, where they're trying to replace your car. I say this because Cube decided to call upon the powers of a particular e-bike drivetrain manufacturer by the name of Bosch for the capabilities this bike brings to the table.
Overall, Cube supplies each One with a Performance line mid-mounted motor running under a 250-watt output. Since 65 Nm (48 lb-ft) of torque is pushed out by this bugger, you should have no worries rocking an urban setting or even any hills on longer treks and journeys. Since a 500-watt PowerTube is in place, going the distance is a very real possibility. While range is rather difficult to gauge, I've encountered this setup before, and 60 miles (97 kilometers) or more seems to be a very likely range.
Insinuating that this bike is meant to be ridden off the beaten path is that front fork you see mounted to the bike. While the 100 mm (3.9 inches) of travel offered by SR Suntour may not seem like much, you'll be glad you have this component as you ride to grandma's house in the woods. Maybe you just live in a town where the roads are not so great. Again, a nice feature to have.
Just imagine that rear rack with some cargo bags, a seat post carrier, a portable tent mounted to the top tube, and another bag mounted to the handlebar.
What do you have? A machine ready for rides that will have you sleeping out under the stars once you're out of juice. As a safety precaution, pick up another battery and double your range. This feature is even recommended considering mid-mounted motors tend to add resistance to your pedaling once your battery is out of juice.
Considering you now know what to expect from this EV, how much do you think it'll cost you? Well, it all depends on where you are in the world and how much mark-up your dealership will be applying to the price tag. Typically, you can find one for around €2,200 ($2,250 at current exchange rates) and up. Worth considering if you're in the market for an e-bike.
