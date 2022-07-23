Frey Runner Tourer Is One Juicy Deal, Packs a 1,000W Motor, Goes 124 Miles per Charge

Frey Bikes has been making high-quality e-bikes since 2013, with available options varying from more entry-level and budget-friendly wheelers to premium bikes such as the Voyager Beast, an advanced enduro monster that will set you back around $7,500. The Chinese manufacturer has just added another model to its lineup: the Frey Runner, a highly customizable and powerful touring and commuting e-bike that won’t break the bank either.
Frey’s bikes are available in three series: the Savannah (most suitable for city rides), Liberty (for trails), and Voyager (for mountain use). The Runner is an all-rounder that falls into the first category, promising to offer effortless rides that meet all your recreational, commuting, and fitness needs. There are four main things to love about the Runner: it is affordable (considering what it delivers), it is highly customizable (giving you the opportunity to choose everything from the motor to the wheel size, fork, color, etc.), it can be really powerful (depending on the motor power you opt for), and it is built to go the distance, offering insane ranges.
The Runner touring e-bike is available in three sizes: M, L, and XL. You can order the e-bike in white, black, or champagne. There are two options to choose from when it comes to its front fork: you can either go with a Rockshox RECON with 130 mm of travel or with a Rockshox with 150 mm of travel, depending on the wheel size you opt for. And speaking of wheels, you can have the Frey Runner equipped with either 29” or 27.5” wheels.
Moving on, the manufacturer also lets you choose the motor power. You can go with a Bafang rear hub 250W, a Bafang rear hub 500W, or a Bafang rear hub 1000W with PAS torque sensor. With the most powerful motor option, the Frey Runner is quite a hefty bike, tipping the scales at 29.5 kg (65 lb).
The Runner is powered by a 48V/21Ah/1008Wh battery that is integrated into the downtube and promises impressive ranges between 100 and 200 km (62 and 124 miles) per charge.
Other notable features of the touring bike are the Shimano Alivio 9-speed transmission, the Tektro HD hydraulic brakes, and the rear rack.
In its most powerful configuration, the Frey Runner e-bike is priced at $2,980, while the Bafang 250W version will cost you $2,880. You can order the two-wheeler on Frey Bikes’ website.
