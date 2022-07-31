The $6.5K Titanium Incanto Campy Gravel Is Best Served With a Side of Amazement

Folks, Masi bicycles has a life that's about to reach 100 years pretty soon. With this much history driving a cycle design and manufacturing team, you can bet your $6,500 (€6,400 at current exchange rates) that the Incanto Campy is the sort of gravel wonder ready to tame whatever you and your adventuring heart may have in store.
Yes, $6,500 is how much you'll have to dish out on this machine, but bear with me for the next three to five minutes. Worst case scenario, you discover that the Incanto is a bike not fit for your style of cycling; you lose nothing. In the best-case scenario, you'll find a gravel bike built like few around, in that the frame is completed using titanium.
This is one of the main reasons I chose to bring this beast to light, and if you doubt the validity of titanium bikes, don't. With its inherent properties, titanium is a better choice over steel, aluminum, and sometimes, even carbon fiber. However, it depends on the type of riding the bike is built for, as Ti isn't optimum for every style. But, it is a leading factor as to why you're paying so much for this bike.
the shape of a very twisted front fork. Maybe I'm not up to date with fork design, but I haven't seen such a curve fork in...ever. I understand the dynamics of it, but is it really needed? Apparently so, and the only way to find out how those curves translate into a smoother and more efficient ride is to go for a test or simply trust nearly 100 years of cycling experience and dish out the cash for this puppy with no questions asked.
If you're wondering what the 'Campy' in this bike's name stands for, it has to do with the sort of drivetrain mounted onto it. You won't find Shimano nor Sram making their appearances. Instead, Campagnolo is the chosen crew for this job, and frankly, they're a team with a hefty cycle racing history, having carried countless athletes over finish lines, so no worries there.
This time around, you could be that athlete, or at least feel like one with the simplicity and range of a 1x13-speed drivetrain with 9-42T made for steady climbs uphill and massive speed on your way down. To ensure you stop properly, Masi continues to work with Campagnolo and drops Ekar brakes with 160-millimeter (6.3-inch) rotors.
push your limits further every time, an ergonomic Coefficient Cycling RR handlebar made of carbon is in place.
Yet, this isn't the end of this story. In truth, the Incanto can achieve a tad more than just carry you around wherever you'd like to go; it can do this with countless cargo bags and water bottle cages strapped to it. If you avert your eyes to the frame, you'll notice a myriad of mounts where you can easily add cargo racks, bags, and fenders. With these features, you'll be able to ride to the end of your powers, knowing you can just camp out underneath the stars once you're out of juice.
Sure, you'll be dishing out quite the pretty penny on this bugger, but you can really see where your money is going. If you can't, please note that some titanium bicycles have been known to outlive their owners; with an average lifetime of 20 years or more, titanium machines should be on your cycle radar; the Incanto is one option.
