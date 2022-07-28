After 125 Years, Schwinn Is Still in the Bicycle Game and Taking Control of E-Bike Culture

Folks, Schwinn is a brand that most of us have seen while growing up. Considering this Chicago-based crew has been around since 1895, you can bet most Americans are acquainted with Schwinn bikes. Well, it would seem like this manufacturer is just as busy today as they were over 125 years ago and keeping up with moving cycling trends by producing their own e-bikes. After all, the ability to adapt is crucial to the survival of a species but also a business.
Now, there's one thing I want to point out before we take a look at the Mendocino 2 Step-Thru e-bike. Schwinn has always been known for producing affordable bikes for the common folk, and this notion is also valid for the Mendocino, coming in with a starting price of $1,600 (€1,575 at current exchange rates). Time to see what Schwinn's been up to.
Aside from the electrical components, which I'll get to shortly, let's see what frame tech this manufacturer may be employing. Overall, the tubes are built out of 6061 aluminum, nothing fancy, but the important thing is the way this frame is shaped. Yes, it does come off as a beach cruiser, but this style has its benefits, two of which are comfort and safety, made possible by that dropped top tube.
this bugger showcases. As you can clearly see, Schwinn decided to not tamper with the frame tubes in any way and instead chose to add the battery array neatly into the cargo rack you see at the rear. Why do this? A couple of reasons, actually. First, the frame no longer has any bulky gear that you need to avoid with your knees, and secondly, integrating batteries into frames requires new building processes, and new machinery costs extra. Be happy that Schwinn chose to mount the battery this way; some of the cash you're saving is because of this aspect.
Here, 313 watts of juice will be feeding a 250-watt rear hub motor that can kick this sucker up to speeds of 20 mph (32 kph). Anything beyond that is just you and your lunch. Best of all, if it's been a long day at work and you just don't have the energy to pedal anymore, there's a throttle function, so just sit back and enjoy all of the 45 miles (72 kilometers) that a full charge can bring.
the price you pay for this bike and how much cash you'll have left over, I'm sure you can tamper with your cassette and shifters for a couple hundred bucks. With all of that, you're looking at a one-size-fits-all e-bike weighing 66.14 lbs (30 kg). And that cargo rack isn't just for the battery either; it can support 55 lbs (25 kg) of cargo.
At the end of the day, Schwinn is still active and designing bikes that do what they've always done, be seen gracefully carrying folks around the neighborhood, to work, to the store, and back again. Just a little something-something if you're looking to catch the e-bike wave.
Now, there's one thing I want to point out before we take a look at the Mendocino 2 Step-Thru e-bike. Schwinn has always been known for producing affordable bikes for the common folk, and this notion is also valid for the Mendocino, coming in with a starting price of $1,600 (€1,575 at current exchange rates). Time to see what Schwinn's been up to.
Aside from the electrical components, which I'll get to shortly, let's see what frame tech this manufacturer may be employing. Overall, the tubes are built out of 6061 aluminum, nothing fancy, but the important thing is the way this frame is shaped. Yes, it does come off as a beach cruiser, but this style has its benefits, two of which are comfort and safety, made possible by that dropped top tube.
this bugger showcases. As you can clearly see, Schwinn decided to not tamper with the frame tubes in any way and instead chose to add the battery array neatly into the cargo rack you see at the rear. Why do this? A couple of reasons, actually. First, the frame no longer has any bulky gear that you need to avoid with your knees, and secondly, integrating batteries into frames requires new building processes, and new machinery costs extra. Be happy that Schwinn chose to mount the battery this way; some of the cash you're saving is because of this aspect.
Here, 313 watts of juice will be feeding a 250-watt rear hub motor that can kick this sucker up to speeds of 20 mph (32 kph). Anything beyond that is just you and your lunch. Best of all, if it's been a long day at work and you just don't have the energy to pedal anymore, there's a throttle function, so just sit back and enjoy all of the 45 miles (72 kilometers) that a full charge can bring.
the price you pay for this bike and how much cash you'll have left over, I'm sure you can tamper with your cassette and shifters for a couple hundred bucks. With all of that, you're looking at a one-size-fits-all e-bike weighing 66.14 lbs (30 kg). And that cargo rack isn't just for the battery either; it can support 55 lbs (25 kg) of cargo.
At the end of the day, Schwinn is still active and designing bikes that do what they've always done, be seen gracefully carrying folks around the neighborhood, to work, to the store, and back again. Just a little something-something if you're looking to catch the e-bike wave.