Trek Scoops Up Any of Your Leftover Cash With the Ultra-Affordable Domane AL 2 Machine

Folks, this is the Domane AL 2 Disc, a bike that Trek feels is all you'll need to ride the wave of gravel cycling that's going on right now. With a price tag of just $1,200 (€1,180 at current exchange rates), you can understand why I started this article the way I did. So, what are we getting for this sort of cash? Time to find out.
Since Trek is the sort of crew that needs no introduction, let's just hop right into all that is the Domane AL. I'm sure you've figured out that for this price, aluminum is the base material for this bike. Heck, the AL should have been enough to hint at this fact.
Trek's proprietary alloy blend, 100 series Alpha aluminum, is used to shape each tube on this bike, resulting in a geometry that is road-worthy indeed. And it doesn't even matter what sort of road you encounter, as long as it's not a mountain trail and you keep both tires planted on the ground at all times.
where it's all at, shaping this fork and yielding vibration reduction properties.
During the ride, you'll notice that your cockpit allows you to control two derailleurs, meaning only one thing: this bugger is set up with a 2X drivetrain, and it is. But, as I explored said system, I saw the name Shimano, and right next to it, the word Claris. Personally, I've encountered quite a few Shimano drivetrains, and Claris is not on the top shelf. Still, a cassette with 11-32T and eight speeds should be enough to help you understand what this style of riding is all about.
Like most machines to come out from under the Trek umbrella, the AL, too, is decked out to the teeth with nothing more than Bontrager components. From the cockpit to the stem, rims, and everything in between, all from this proprietary brand.
let you loose into the world. Trek pays extra attention to this bike to ensure it can keep up with the more advanced machines they build. With that in mind, I was glad to see countless mounts tattered all over the bike, meaning you can access numerous cargo and luggage options, perfect for helping you ride far, sleeping under the stars, only to wake the next day to do it all over again.
As I wrote those last words, I felt as though I was talking about some veteran cyclo-cross machine. While the price may not inspire that feeling, Trek's know-how should. But there's only one way to find out if this bike is meant for you: take a test ride and join the rest of your bicycle gang.
