Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have to Watch His Speed When Driving Near New Home

It looks like Ronaldo might have to watch his speed while driving near his new home, because the council seems committed to making this change. Cristiano Ronaldo recently moved his family up to Cheshire, a county not far from Manchester - him, his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodríguez, and their four children found solace in England. The star, who recently signed his transfer, has purchased quite a pricey mansion in the UK. The renowned soccer player dropped £6 million ($8.27 million) for a mansion and moved in last week, after the sports team had closed a €20 million ($23.6 million) deal for the 36-year-old player.But his love for fast cars seems to be known in the UK, and his neighbors don’t seem very willing to put up with it. The soccer superstar has a collection of supercars that’s worth over £17 million ($23.4 million), and it includes a £1.4 million ($1.93 million) Ferrari Monza, a £2.15 million ($2.96 million) Bugatti Chiron , and a £1.7 million ($2.3 million) Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, among others.His concerned neighbors aren’t impressed with his collection, and council officials in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, are already contemplating instating a 20 mph (32 kph) speed limit. While the player hasn’t been there long, the locals have already been considering a speed limit because of the adrenaline lovers that already show off their machines in the area.A source told The Sun : “Ronaldo loves his cars and being able to drive them fast so he can show off. But this talk of a 20mph is really going to impact on that. Doing 20mph in a Lamborghini looks a bit daft. The village has become a go-to place to spot supercars but while the petrolheads love it, locals have complained.”It looks like Ronaldo might have to watch his speed while driving near his new home, because the council seems committed to making this change.