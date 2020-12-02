Crafty Fisherman Is King of the River in Motorized IBC Container, Wins at Life

If you have money to spare, you can go to town with your next purchase, whether it’s a fishing boat or the biggest, flashiest and most awesome superyacht. Or you could always go the MacGyver way.
December is autoevolution’s Celebration Month and, among other things, we’re talking about Luxury Transportation, from tiny homes and RVs, to the most eye-watering and jaw-dropping vessels to have ever been built. This one is just as eye-watering and jaw-dropping as those super- and megayachts, minus the millions you’d have to spend on them.
Call this the crafty man’s version of a fisherman boat. It’s been spotted somewhere in Australia and posted to the Tiny Boat Mods page on Facebook, and it is truly the most amazing thing ever. It’s an IBC container (intermediate bulk container), converted into a boat of sorts. Do click the link to the Facebook videos in case the one below is pulled, because this is one of those rare cases when words don’t do a thing justice: you have to see it to fully appreciate it.
This man went out fishing in what looks like a 1,000-liter (264-gallon) plastic container, the kind you use to collect rainwater or other liquids, cut up into a makeshift boat. It’s even got a little wooden edge on which the motor sits because, yes, this thing is motorized. Who said performance has to drill a hole in your pocket?
The videos are short but offer just enough to see that this particular fisherman is set for a day-long adventure in his tiny makeshift boat. He even has space inside to fit all his gear, including an ice box for the catch of the day and maybe even a snack or two for himself, and no less than three fishing rods up front. It doesn’t look like his boat includes a chair, but maybe sitting down wouldn’t be that good of an idea either way.
In addition to appreciating this man’s ingenuity and obvious indifference to not looking silly to fellow fishermen, we also have to give him props for wearing a life jacket. You clearly don’t need millions to enjoy a life in the lap of luxury, but safety always comes first.
