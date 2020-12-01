Euclid E-bike is One Geometrically Enhanced Ride for Any Hipster Showoff

Aliens Are Dropping Clues: Second Monolith Pops Up (and Disappears) in Romania

If you’re the kind to lend an ear to alien theories, today is a good day: UFO buzz is picking up after a second monolith of supposed alien origins has popped up in Europe. 10 photos



“Was,” because it’s gone now. News of the discovery was made public on November 27 and, by November 30 and the first snow, it had already vanished. You can see a video of it at the bottom of the page; the second video is of the location after the 3.9-meter (13-foot) monolith was removed.



There are very clear differences between this structure and the one found in Utah, namely that this work is clearly less polished, which would hint at a rushed time of delivery. The first monolith was riveted, and this one is welded. The Romanian one is also marked with squiggles throughout, seems to be missing the upper part / cover, and was dug into the ground, whereas the OG one was drilled into the rocky bed.



But there’s no denying the similarities: both are made of three sheets of aluminum put together to make a



“We have started looking into the strange appearance of the monolith,” Rocsana Josanu of the Neamt Culture and Heritage Department tells



Given this second appearance (and disappearance) of such a mysterious structures, UFO buzz is picking up. That said, more likely than the fact that aliens are dropping clues for us is that this is some type of art installation, probably even very smart PR. 2020 is weird enough as it is.



Editor's note: The gallery also includes photos of the monolith discovered in Utah, U.S. in November 2020. The gallery also includes photos of the monolith discovered in Utah, U.S. in November 2020.