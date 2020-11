@THPFallBranch Trooper just stopped this driver @ 107 Mph in a 65 Mph Zone on I-26 in Sullivan County. The driver stated he was on his way for crickets to feed his Ž geckos.

This is the type of violation we want to proactively intercept before a sure fatality!n‍B — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) November 25, 2020

This wasn’t the case here. In the recent years, the world has been treated to some of the most unbelievable, downright hilarious collection of speeding excuses, from rushing to get a test during this spring’s lockdowns, needing to use the bathroom for number two and even not realizing they’d crossed the border into another country.As of the time of writing, the only strange speeding excuse that’s actually worked is when some poor guy in Australia was attacked by a venomous snake that bit him in the leg and he was trying to fight it using his seatbelt and a knife. This is nothing like this.In Sullivan County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Highway Patrol officials pulled over a Mustang doing 107 mph (172 kph) on Interstate 26, which has a speed limit of 65 mph (104.6 kph). The driver was an 18-year-old man who apparently told cops with a straight face that the reason he was going that fast was because he was on his way to get “crickets to feed his geckos.”Those were some hungry geckos!Apparently, the young driver was also driving on a suspended license, according to WVLT TV , so this might have been a factor in his apparent desire to get to where he needed to be faster. “This is the type of violation we want to proactively intercept before a sure fatality!” THP writes on Twitter.This time, no one was injured by the actions of one reckless driver, so it’s ok to find the funny part in the story, as long as the lesson is learned: don’t be this guy. Or your famished geckos might never get those crickets in time.