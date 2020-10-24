Porsche Taycan Turbo S Speed Test in Turkey Ends Quickly and Painfully

Who doesn’t love maxing out on their brand new ride, to see what it’s really capable of and feel that rush of adrenaline? This guy will probably refrain from doing so in the future, or at the very least, take a more cautious approach to it.
In today’s “expensive cars getting trashed out of recklessness” news, here’s a video from Turkey, of a new Porsche Taycan Turbo S taking a speed test. Posted earlier this month to Taycan Forum without context (more like a PSA on reckless drivers), it’s just now getting traction to near-viral status. That said, the lesson in it is timeless: play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
The man in the video is clearly psyched about trying out the Taycan’s acceleration and top speed, so he’s pushing it to 188 kph (116 mph) and squealing in delight. As anyone in his shoes would. He’s also filming the whole thing, because in today’s day and age, if it’s not on social media, it never happened.
So far, not much out of the ordinary. That occurs when he tries to enter a roundabout at the same speed of 180+kph (112+ mph), and the result is predictable. Based on footage from inside the car, the Taycan rolled over when it hit the curb, but reports online claim that neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. Phew.
The post-crash video shows debris strewn across the tarmac and inspects the damage to the Taycan, located mostly in the front.
It’s not exactly a pretty sight and, considering one such car starts at around $185,000, this makes for a very expensive lesson. If you’re going to take your car on a speed test, make sure you’re fit to handle whatever it will deliver. And keep out of roundabouts.
The man in the video is clearly psyched about trying out the Taycan’s acceleration and top speed, so he’s pushing it to 188 kph (116 mph) and squealing in delight. As anyone in his shoes would. He’s also filming the whole thing, because in today’s day and age, if it’s not on social media, it never happened.
So far, not much out of the ordinary. That occurs when he tries to enter a roundabout at the same speed of 180+kph (112+ mph), and the result is predictable. Based on footage from inside the car, the Taycan rolled over when it hit the curb, but reports online claim that neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. Phew.
The post-crash video shows debris strewn across the tarmac and inspects the damage to the Taycan, located mostly in the front.
It’s not exactly a pretty sight and, considering one such car starts at around $185,000, this makes for a very expensive lesson. If you’re going to take your car on a speed test, make sure you’re fit to handle whatever it will deliver. And keep out of roundabouts.