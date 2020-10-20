Audi Q5 Runs Over McLaren 570GT in Parking Lot: The Big Guy Always Wins

This Concept Wants to Bring a Hydrogen Future to Our World

A grocery run is hardly a very expensive affair, unless, of course, you’re planning on buying entire aisles of products. Or you run an expensive supercar over with your not-exactly-cheap SUV. 6 photos



The bad news is that the McLaren is a write-off. Based on photos made available, which you can also see in the gallery above, the Q5 isn’t better off, either: it ended up on its side, and firefighters had to cut the driver out when they responded to the emergency. Meanwhile, the McLaren sustained severe damage to the hood, windshield and roof, which is exactly the kind of damage you’d expect from having an SUV roll over it.



The circumstances of the strange and very expensive crash are still under investigation but, based on the photos, it looks as if the McLaren was already parked, with no one inside. The Q5 either lost control or came at a very high speed into the parking spot next to it, and mounted it with the right side before toppling over.



Moreover, it seems more vehicles were damaged in the incident, though the McLaren is by far the most expensive, with prices starting at over $205,000 before options.



Contacted by the media for comment, Kent Police would only say this: "Kent Police was called at 2.41pm on Sunday 18 October 2020 to a collision involving four vehicles in a car park off Otford Road in Sevenoaks. Officers attended alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and no serious injuries were reported."