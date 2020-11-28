High-Speed Lane Merging Tutorial Has Predictable Ending

This is the kind of video that instantly makes you think “so maybe don’t brag, keep this kind of stuff to yourself.” A driver giving a “tutorial” on high-speed lane changing and merging finds out just how bad of a driver he is in predictable crash.
A video posted to the popular reddit sub IdiotsInCars is reminding everyone of the importance of proper lane changing / merging and, perhaps just as importantly, knowing your own limits. It could be that this video is old (as some commenters suggest) and it’s just being picked up again, since these things tend to happen. But the lesson to be learned here is timeless and, as the saying goes, priceless: don’t be a douchebag at the wheel just to show off.
Here is a young man (presumably) trying to show off to his mates. There are at least two of them: one in the front and another in the back, filming the tutorial. The driver starts off by explaining how he’s about to show them how to change lanes and lane merge at high speed. Technically, he’s not so much changing or merging lanes, but zipping and swerving through traffic at high speeds, in what is best described as a very clear case of reckless driving.
Even so, he has it under control for a very short while, after which he predictably loses control of the car. It spins as he desperately tries to correct the slide, but once the concrete barrier looms into view, you know there can be only one ending to this. “We gotta get out, we gotta get out!,” someone is heard saying as the airbags deploy and smoke seems to fill the vehicle.
As with most reddit viral videos, this too is provided without a date stamp or location, but neither are exactly necessary to get to the gist of it. Play stupid games on the highway, win stupid prizes. Here’s to hoping no one else got hurt but this driver’s ego.
Highway lane change tutorial gone wrong from r/IdiotsInCars