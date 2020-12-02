5 Demi Lovato Has Been in Communication With the Aliens

4 Did Aliens Plant This Monolith in a Remote Area of Utah Or Is It Art?

3 Turns Out Aliens Didn’t Plant That Monolith in the Utah Mountains

2 Aliens Took Back Their Monolith: Utah Mystery Structure Has Been Removed

1 Aliens Are Dropping Clues: Second Monolith Pops Up (and Disappears) in Romania

Thieves of Utah Monolith Identify Themselves, and They’re Not Alien

Editor's note: The gallery also includes photos of the Utah monolith and the similar structure in Romania. The gallery also includes photos of the Utah monolith and the similar structure in Romania.

load press release