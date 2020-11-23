Ultra2 Megayacht Has Its Own Safe Room, Is a Floating Fortress for Billionaires

Meet the Ultra2 megayacht, the latest concept by T.Fotiadis Design. Fotiadis unveiled a similar concept earlier this year, which also bet big on security and connectivity, but was more of a luxury explorer and icebreaker: Stormbreaker.
Ultra2, the designer explains, is named that because it aims to be “ultra” in terms of security and being environmentally friendly, while offering a massive helping of custom luxury.
If that’s not enough to convince you, Fotiadis says that UK outfit Romeo Foxtrot will train the crew and implement military-standard counter-intelligence protocols. It truly doesn’t get any more secure than that. Fotiadis promises “connected seclusion” for the owner and guests, offering peace of mind and the possibility to go off the grid, much like it does with Stormbreaker, too.
Near-military aspect aside, Ultra2 is big on luxury, which is hardly surprising considering it measures nearly 300 feet (95 meters) and it’s fitted with bespoke interiors decked in rich mahogany and opulent splashes of gold. It comes with a massive interior volume of 4450GT, and every luxury amenity you can think of – and then some to boot.
Standard amenities like gym / wellness center, chef’s kitchen and bars aren’t mentioned but are probably included as well. Renders show an imposing spiraling staircase as the main point of attraction of the interior, which would be just perfect for childish recreations of Titanic scenes. Minus the sinking part.
With a sleek steel hull with a light alloy-composite superstructure, Ultra2 stands out for a “masculine” and powerful profile in dual black and white. Designed with an “obligation to nature” focus, it features all-electric Azipod propulsion system and hybrid diesel-electric motors, and an efficiency “enough to reach the most remote places.” Ultra2 will be able to travel at top speeds of 16 knots, with a more leisurely cruising speed of 14 knots.
Ultra2 doesn’t forget that, when they’re not desperate for privacy and security, or slipping off the grid, billionaires are also about having fun, so it comes packed with toys and plenty of places to store them. The garages hold three separate tenders, two expedition RIBs, while separate storage allows for a range of watertoys, from wave runners to seabobs and SUPs. Billionaires might want to add a personal submarine as well, which is all the rage right now and offers owners of megayacht explorers more chances to… well, explore.
For touch-and-go visits, an EC1235 Eurocopter helicopter is included at the rear, with its own hangar.
Unlike with the above-mentioned Stormbreaker, Ultra2 isn’t yet listed for sale. It remains, as of the time of writing, a mere concept, waiting for the billionaire with deep-enough pockets and enough fears for his personal safety to turn it into reality. A bold dream that promises total safety and utmost luxury, with minimal impact on the environment. For a megayacht, of course.
