5 Crane Falls Over Down The Hillside, Driver Makes Last-Minute Escape

4 3-Year-Old Freddie Mercury Fan is The Ideal Passenger For Long Road Trips

3 Arizona Woman Leaves 3 Children In Running Car to Go Shopping at Nordstrom

2 Google Street View Car Drives Into Flooded Texas Road, Becomes Submerged

More on this:

Couple’s Car Gets Broken Into, Neighbor Scolds Them in Passive-Aggressive Note

This brings new meaning to the saying “add insult to injury:” a couple’s Ford Fiesta was broken into right in their driveway, and the next day, they woke to a passive-aggressive note from a neighbor stuck in the windshield, too. 4 photos



Danielle’s laptop, which she had left in the backseat, was missing. Because it was dark and she’d just been robbed of her computer, Danielle couldn’t sweep the broken glass then, so she left it until morning. When she woke up, the second hit came: a note from a neighbor urging her to sweep up the mess because the shards of glass could puncture other people’s tires.



“If you feel like smashing your windows that's fine,” the note read. “But please sweep up your glass. We don't all need punctures because of you. Many thanks, Residents of Morley Road with cars, bikes and kids.”



The woman doesn’t know whether the note was meant as a joke, but if it was, she wasn’t in the mood for it. After having her car broken into and her laptop stolen, the last thing she needed was a talking-down from someone who assumed she did the damage herself and left the mess around because she wanted to.



“I could maybe understand if we had left glass everywhere for days on end, but it was a matter of hours,” she tells the publication. “I don’t understand why somebody would think this was acceptable - I think it’s fairly obvious what had happened and I’m sure most people would expect a slightly more understanding response from a neighbor.”



A police investigation is now underway. Danielle is asking possible witnesses to the break-in to come forward, in the hope she might get her laptop back. Danielle Mills, 29, from Morley Road, Bedminster, UK, tells Bristol Live that whoever vandalized their car did it at night, when they must have known she and her husband were in for the night. They heard the alarm go off and, when they came out, they found the back window smashed in.Danielle’s laptop, which she had left in the backseat, was missing. Because it was dark and she’d just been robbed of her computer, Danielle couldn’t sweep the broken glass then, so she left it until morning. When she woke up, the second hit came: a note from a neighbor urging her to sweep up the mess because the shards of glass could puncture other people’s tires.“If you feel like smashing your windows that's fine,” the note read. “But please sweep up your glass. We don't all need punctures because of you. Many thanks, Residents of Morley Road with cars, bikes and kids.”The woman doesn’t know whether the note was meant as a joke, but if it was, she wasn’t in the mood for it. After having her car broken into and her laptop stolen, the last thing she needed was a talking-down from someone who assumed she did the damage herself and left the mess around because she wanted to.“I could maybe understand if we had left glass everywhere for days on end, but it was a matter of hours,” she tells the publication. “I don’t understand why somebody would think this was acceptable - I think it’s fairly obvious what had happened and I’m sure most people would expect a slightly more understanding response from a neighbor.”A police investigation is now underway. Danielle is asking possible witnesses to the break-in to come forward, in the hope she might get her laptop back.