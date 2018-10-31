autoevolution

Google Street View Car Drives Into Flooded Texas Road, Becomes Submerged

31 Oct 2018
by
Google Street View cars are supposed to map everything for the rest of us mortals, but every once in a while, they could use some directions, too.
Take, for example, this Google-owned vehicle equipped with a mapping system that became stranded in Texas, after ending up on a flooded road and becoming submerged in full. The good news is that the driver was not harmed, though he did need assistance to get out of the car, Schleicher County Sheriff David Doran tells the Dallas News.

The incident happened on US Highway 190 in Schleicher County west of Eldorado, and the driver was the only one responsible for the trouble he got himself into. He simply ignored a barricade by driving around it, and ended up in higher water than he expected. The flood was the result of heavy rains of almost 2 weeks ago.

“[The] driver went around a barricade marked road closed and subsequently drifted off the roadway into the bar ditch were water levels were much deeper,” Doran tells the publication in an email. He explains that the driver was helped out of the car and back to safety without harm. No word on whether the car has been taken out of the water yet or what how severe the damage to the equipment is.

In a statement, Google says, “We're aware of the incident and grateful that the driver is safe.” The identity of the driver has not been made public.

The moment news of this got out on social media, complete with photos of the submerged car, it was open season for jokes. After all, you don’t expect a car meant to do the mapping for the rest of the world to end up in such a pickle, so commenters were nothing short of savage in their zings. Jabs about mapping Atlantis were the most frequent for... well, the obvious reason.

