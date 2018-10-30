3-Year-Old Freddie Mercury Fan is The Ideal Passenger For Long Road Trips

Drunk Driver Smashes Into Police Cruiser, Apologizes: I Have to Go to Work

If there’s going to be singing in the car on a long road trip, it’d better come from someone as cute and talented as Holly Lee, a 3-year-old girl from Scotland who’s just become a viral star. 6 photos



The video at the bottom of the page is of her in action, as they say. She not only knows the words but she also does a bit of headbanging when the situation requires it and does her best to sing all the voices. She’s nothing if not dedicated.



Her mother, Charlene, tells the



“She was bored in the car and I was trying to entertain her. It’s the only song I knew all the words to so I started singing it,” Charlene explains. “She bounces about and when it’s the bit with the heads she just sings and tries to do everyone’s different voices – the high pitch and the low pitch. It’s so funny when she comes out with these words like ‘monstrosity’.”



Holly Lee makes for an ideal backseat passenger, because she delivers the entertainment in full: music and dancing. Plus, performing for her small audience keeps her still during the drive, which is something most parents complain about when riding with toddlers in the car.



“She just sings it all the time,” Charlene adds. It sure beats throwing a tantrum, doesn’t it?



