Arizona Woman Leaves 3 Children In Running Car to Go Shopping at Nordstrom

One woman from Arizona, 23-year-old Artisha Dates, has been charged with 3 counts of child neglect after she left her 3 children inside a car with the engine running, so she could do a spot of shopping at Nordstrom. Priorities, right?

Aged 4, 3 and 2 and completely unrestrained, the kids entertained themselves by lowering the windows and playing with the gear shifter, before a Nordstrom employee and a citizen noticed them inside and came to take them out. They also called the police. The mother was gone for 30 minutes during busy shop hours, so the parking lot was packed.



When the children noticed the strangers outside the car, they rushed into their arms. The eldest told them that they had had breakfast “at a drug house” that morning, and the youngest had a diaper “saturated with urine.” A diaper bag was found inside the car and it also contained the mother’s cell phone, with a dead battery, which is further proof of her neglect.



Dates told the police that she had stopped at Nordstrom because she wanted to buy something for her boyfriend. She didn’t see anything wrong with leaving 3 kids play around unrestrained in a car with the engine running.



