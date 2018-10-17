autoevolution

Hospital Gets Electric Mini-Cars so Kids Can Drive Themselves to Operations

17 Oct 2018, 11:54 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Having to undergo surgery, even a minor one, can be daunting even when you’re a grown-up, but it’s especially harder on kids. That’s why one hospital from Leicester, UK, is letting them drive themselves to the operating theater.
25 photos
2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition2018 Land Rover Defender Works V8 – 70th Edition
The Childrens Hospital at Leicester Royal Infirmary in the East Midlands has received 6 electric mini-cars, which kids will be able to use to drive themselves to operations. The idea has been put into practice before at the hospital, when staff chipped in and raised money for one vehicle, a press statement says.

However, once that car broke down, they couldn’t afford to have it fixed or replaced. But the idea lingered, since it had proven to take off the stress associated with the moment you’re taken into the operating room.

Luckily, a local, family-run dealership, Sturgess Motor Group, stepped in to save the day. They donated 6 vehicles to the hospital, all of which will be put to good use after the initial, mandatory checks. In the same statement, they say members of the Sturgess family also received treatment here, so this is their way of saying thank-you.

The 6 cars include a remote-control electric Land Rover Defender, a Fiat 500, Alfa Romeo 4C, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Type and a Range Rover. They will make a world of difference to the kids needing surgery for anything from cancer to broken bones and emergency situations.

“Surgery can be an extremely daunting time for most people, let alone a child,” Julie Clerc, Matron at University Hospitals of Leicester, says. “We do everything we can to make the journey from the ward to the theater as comfortable as possible, but sometimes the experience can unnerve the most confident person. We wanted to think of ways that would make the trip more enjoyable for the younger children.”

Sturgess Motor Group says they’re pleased to have been able to contribute to making the idea of surgery “less daunting” for kids.
Children hospital Electric Car mini-car Land Rover Defender UK Jaguar F-Type
press release
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Latest car models:
FORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumPORSCHE Panamera GTSPORSCHE Panamera GTS Upper PremiumHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 