Hospital Gets Electric Mini-Cars so Kids Can Drive Themselves to Operations

Having to undergo surgery, even a minor one, can be daunting even when you’re a grown-up, but it’s especially harder on kids. That’s why one hospital from Leicester, UK, is letting them drive themselves to the operating theater.

However, once that car broke down, they couldn’t afford to have it fixed or replaced. But the idea lingered, since it had proven to take off the stress associated with the moment you’re taken into the operating room.



Luckily, a local, family-run dealership, Sturgess Motor Group, stepped in to save the day. They donated 6 vehicles to the hospital, all of which will be put to good use after the initial, mandatory checks. In the same statement, they say members of the Sturgess family also received treatment here, so this is their way of saying thank-you.



The 6 cars include a remote-control electric Alfa Romeo 4C, Volvo XC90,



“Surgery can be an extremely daunting time for most people, let alone a child,” Julie Clerc, Matron at University Hospitals of Leicester, says. “We do everything we can to make the journey from the ward to the theater as comfortable as possible, but sometimes the experience can unnerve the most confident person. We wanted to think of ways that would make the trip more enjoyable for the younger children.”



