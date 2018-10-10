autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Watch 2 Kids Getting Knocked Over by Wind From a Jet Plane

10 Oct 2018, 12:05 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
When you’re a kid, your idea of fun will most certainly vary from an adult’s. These 2 kids are no different, because their idea of a good time involves standing behind a jet plane right before takeoff.
12 photos
Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500Gulfstream G500
You can see the video at the bottom of the page. It emerged online a few days ago and it’s already gone viral. For what it’s worth, neither of the kids was hurt during their little stunt; in fact, they seemed to have had a blast, if we’re allowed the pun.

The Thrillist says the whole thing went down at the Wamena Airport in Wamena, Indonesia’s Papua Province. Because of the high altitude and the surrounding mountains, this airport is actually considered one of the most dangerous in the world.

But these 2 boys don’t care about all that: all they want to know is what it feels like to stand near (but not too near) a plane when it’s taking off. Surely, if the engines are powerful enough to lift such a big bird into the sky, they must be strong enough to create the kind of wind that can knock you right over?

The answer is yes, obviously. The video begins with the 2 boys facing the plane at what they deem is a relatively safe distance. The wind is picking up as the engines roar to life, and one of the kids is clearly so thrilled that he can’t help but repeatedly turn to the camera to wave his arms.

Then, as the engines reach full blast for takeoff, both boys are knocked off their feet, into the grass. One scrambles up immediately and runs out of the frame, but the other stays where he is, grinning at the camera and clearly enjoying the experience he’s living.

Again, the kids weren’t hurt this time, but this is not a safe way to pass the time, no matter your age. So enjoy it from the safest distance possible – from behind the screen.

safety Children airport plane
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 