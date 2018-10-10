Watch 2 Kids Getting Knocked Over by Wind From a Jet Plane

When you’re a kid, your idea of fun will most certainly vary from an adult’s. These 2 kids are no different, because their idea of a good time involves standing behind a jet plane right before takeoff.

You can see the video at the bottom of the page. It emerged online a few days ago and it’s already gone viral. For what it’s worth, neither of the kids was hurt during their little stunt; in fact, they seemed to have had a blast, if we’re allowed the pun. The Thrillist says the whole thing went down at the Wamena Airport in Wamena, Indonesia’s Papua Province. Because of the high altitude and the surrounding mountains, this airport is actually considered one of the most dangerous in the world.But these 2 boys don’t care about all that: all they want to know is what it feels like to stand near (but not too near) a plane when it’s taking off. Surely, if the engines are powerful enough to lift such a big bird into the sky, they must be strong enough to create the kind of wind that can knock you right over?The answer is yes, obviously. The video begins with the 2 boys facing the plane at what they deem is a relatively safe distance. The wind is picking up as the engines roar to life, and one of the kids is clearly so thrilled that he can’t help but repeatedly turn to the camera to wave his arms.Then, as the engines reach full blast for takeoff, both boys are knocked off their feet, into the grass. One scrambles up immediately and runs out of the frame, but the other stays where he is, grinning at the camera and clearly enjoying the experience he’s living.Again, the kids weren’t hurt this time, but this is not a safe way to pass the time, no matter your age. So enjoy it from the safest distance possible – from behind the screen.