Couple Spend Minutes Trying to Unlock the Wrong Mazda

It can happen to be the best of us, on our brightest days: a couple, husband and wife, spent minutes trying to unlock the wrong car in the parking lot of a local supermarket, and video of it is pure comedy.

As you can see in the video, both man and woman fumble with the key fob, with the man reaching the conclusion that it’s broken since “the light’s gone.” She checks to see whether that’s the case, and comes to the same conclusion: they can’t get inside their car because the battery is dead.



That’s when Roads steps in to inform them that the fob works just fine and that they have, in fact, been opening the car behind them over and over again. Two parking spaces down is another Mazda2 in the same color, which is actually the couple’s vehicle.



“I watched them for a few minutes looking really puzzled at their car - they kept unlocking and locking the car behind them without knowing,” Roads says. “He was adamant the battery in the key fob had gone flat, she even tried it.”



“I watched until I couldn't take any more. He was trying the key in the door and still no joy,” the trucker adds. “After a few minutes, I had to tell them.”



The man’s reaction was pure Britishness, calling the situation “embarrassing.” She, on the other hand, found it hilarious and wouldn’t stop laughing.



