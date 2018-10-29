autoevolution

Couple Spend Minutes Trying to Unlock the Wrong Mazda

29 Oct 2018, 9:32 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
It can happen to be the best of us, on our brightest days: a couple, husband and wife, spent minutes trying to unlock the wrong car in the parking lot of a local supermarket, and video of it is pure comedy.
16 photos
2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan2016 Mazda2 and CX-3 Get Aggressive Body Kits from DAMD in Japan
You can see it at the bottom of the page. Shot by truck driver Brad Roads outside a Morrisons store in Weymouth, Dorset, UK, the video begins long after the couple’s efforts to unlock a red Mazda2 they wrongly assume is theirs. Roads tells the Daily Mail that, in the end, he simply didn’t have the heart to let them suffer more of the same.

As you can see in the video, both man and woman fumble with the key fob, with the man reaching the conclusion that it’s broken since “the light’s gone.” She checks to see whether that’s the case, and comes to the same conclusion: they can’t get inside their car because the battery is dead.

That’s when Roads steps in to inform them that the fob works just fine and that they have, in fact, been opening the car behind them over and over again. Two parking spaces down is another Mazda2 in the same color, which is actually the couple’s vehicle.

“I watched them for a few minutes looking really puzzled at their car - they kept unlocking and locking the car behind them without knowing,” Roads says. “He was adamant the battery in the key fob had gone flat, she even tried it.”

“I watched until I couldn't take any more. He was trying the key in the door and still no joy,” the trucker adds. “After a few minutes, I had to tell them.”

The man’s reaction was pure Britishness, calling the situation “embarrassing.” She, on the other hand, found it hilarious and wouldn’t stop laughing.

lol fail Mazda UK Mazda2
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverMAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMAZDA CX-8MAZDA CX-8 CrossoverMAZDA CX-5MAZDA CX-5 CrossoverMAZDA CX-9MAZDA CX-9 CrossoverAll MAZDA models  
 
 